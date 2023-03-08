City approves East Greensboro revitalization plan

Architects created this website to show renderings of the future Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new plan approved by the Greensboro City Council will bring development along East Gate City.

Architects created this website to show renderings of the future Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Center. They say the center at Gate City and Benbow Road will offer resources and programs for people who live in the area.

The center is part of the plan to create a more walkable, visually appealing, and connected community in East Greensboro.

There are transportation projects happening right now on the corridor moving forward, City Council says it's looking for more money for other East Gate City projects.

