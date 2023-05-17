Proposal for increased property taxes and water rates in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Manager wants to raise property taxes.
It's part of his $749,000,000 budget plan for the next fiscal year.
The plan includes a 4-cent property tax increase and a water rate increase of 8.5 percent.
The proposal also includes a property tax relief program and water bill assistance options for low-income residents.
The plan still has to be approved by the city council.
City council members also talked about a new plan to bring more jobs to town.
They approved incentives for Phase Change energy.
The city will give the company $1,000 per new job created.
The resolution does require the company to create at least 51 jobs and invest at least 4.1 million dollars.
