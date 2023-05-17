x
Proposal for increased property taxes and water rates in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Manager wants to raise property taxes. 

It's part of his $749,000,000 budget plan for the next fiscal year.

The plan includes a 4-cent property tax increase and a water rate increase of 8.5 percent.

The proposal also includes a property tax relief program and water bill assistance options for low-income residents.

The plan still has to be approved by the city council. 

City council members also talked about a new plan to bring more jobs to town. 

They approved incentives for Phase Change energy.

The city will give the company $1,000 per new job created.

The resolution does require the company to create at least 51 jobs and invest at least 4.1 million dollars.

