A Greensboro-based coffee shop is expanding to High Point

A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and business is brewing.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Roughly 80 percent of adults with disabilities are not employed. A coffee shop here in Greensboro is trying to change that, one shop at a time.

A Special Blend is a non-profit business that hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their mission is to improve the quality of their lives and to broaden the public’s perception of people with disabilities.

It's this momentum that they are bringing as they expand the business to High Point.

After talking with the team, it's clear the business has been very successful.

The coffee shop allows for creativity. Megan Garvelink has worked at the shop since it opened in November 2018. She has created several specialty drinks that you'll see spotlighted on the menu, including a maple and a jack-o-lantern coffee.

Each coffee sleeve has a special drawing on it from one of the staff members too.

"I have decorated about 250 of these before an event, it took a few weeks but it is one of my favorite things here at the coffee shop," said Garvelink.

The shop is also building friendships.

"I live alone," said Scott, who works at A Special Blend. "Working here, I got all my friends."

Natalie Bateman also works at the coffee shop. She said she is thankful for the friendships the job has brought, but it's not the only thing.

It is providing a job for those who aren't always included.

"It was like surreal because I couldn't really find a place that was a good fit because being autistic and being in a workplace was very nerving for me because I couldn't find a place that was so warm and inviting like this place," said Bateman.

Bateman said while she had to wait for an open position, once it was available, she was excited to start the new career.

She said that it's taught her how to make coffee drinks, be responsible, wake up early, and build friendships.

Deedee Ungetheim, the president of the board, argues what makes this coffee shop so successful is a special blend of people who are known for their incredible abilities.

"Just this lovely interaction between the customers and the employees at getting to know one another, breaking down walls and breaking down stereotypes and people were getting to see all that these individuals could do," Ungetheim said.

It's all this success that's driving the coffee shop to expand.

A Special Blend plans to open in High Point. They've been hard at work to fundraise for the cost of the new business. The location will be at 504 N. Main St. in downtown High Point.

If all goes well with construction, the plan is to open in the summer.

There's a lot of excitement behind the addition because of the impact it's had on the community so far.

A Special Blend in Greensboro's General Manager, Bonnie Lovell, said that she's seen the workers blossom. She said she started as a customer, then a volunteer, and then moved into management positions.

Lovell said she's followed these workers for a while and the success stories are incredible.

"They've become more self-confident and it's amazing to watch them grow and they're just so proud of themselves and we're just so proud of them," said Lovell.