Greensboro Urban Ministries partnered with local restaurants to help feed our community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today more than 85 restaurants are banding together to fight against hunger in Greensobor, and the Triad. As a portion of their sales will go towards the Greensboro Urban Ministry's Greensboro Together Fundraiser.

This is the 30th anniversary of the serving Greensboro Together Campaign. For the last three decades, Greensboro Urban Ministries has partnered with local restaurants to help feed those in need across the Triad.

Cheryl Ledford is the Director of Special Events at the Greensboro Urban Ministry. She tells us why this event is so important for our community.

"Serving Greensboro Together is a dining out event for our community where we have restaurants participate and donate a portion of the proceeds back to Potter's House Community Kitchen. The Kitchen serves about 3 to 4 hundred hot meals a day to anyone in need, and these funds will help keep the kitchen going for us."

One of the restaurants participating this year is Pastabilities, and their owner Cindy Essa says she's all for helping feed hundreds of people whenever she can.

"We believe in it because it's helping people in our community that are hungry and can't afford food, and right now it's a big challenge, so his just allows us to give back to the community that has done so much for us and supported local for so long...This community has brought us more than we can ever give back. Between the relationships, and obviously the business. It's just incredible what Greensboro has done for us."