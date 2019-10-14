GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department will host a grand opening at Griffin Community Park.

The project includes a fenced, two-acre shaded area for dogs to play in. It also has a picnic shelter and a handicapped-accessible path from the Griffin Recreation Center to the dog park.

Parks Planning and Project Development Division Manager Shawna Tillery says, “We are so happy to celebrate this new space that gives dogs a safe place to exercise and great amenities for residents to socialize. We know the community is going to love it.”

The event will be from 2-4 pm Sunday, October 27th at 5301 Hilltop road in Greensboro.

RELATED: Forsyth Humane Society Awarded $16,000 to Save Shelter Pets

RELATED: This Freshwater Algae Can Kill Your Dog

RELATED: Veteran Rescues Dog From Animal Shelter and 3 Years Later, His Four-Legged Best Friend Saves Him During a Fire