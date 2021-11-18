5-year-old girl with rare condition starts lemonade stand with her brothers to buy Thanksgiving for a family in need

A sibling trio and their mom come together to buy Thanksgiving for a Guilford County family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, this sibling trio decided to donate their time and efforts to providing one lucky family with Thanksgiving dinner.

Grace Ratcliff and her "little G’s" Ginger, 5, Grayson, 8, and Gavin, 9, are selling lemonade along with a few other treats on Sunday outside of Harris Teeter on 5710 W. Gate City Blvd.

This lemonade stand is their 3rd annual event.

Grace shared with us how this road to entrepreneurship began.

“I am an entrepreneur myself," Grace said. "I am the owner of my own LLC as well as a non-profit organization. I inspired my children through my business ventures until they said they wanted to open up their own company as siblings. I was thrilled in helping them get it established. When I asked them what they wanted to do, they said, 'Mommy we want you to open up a lemonade shop called the “The G’s Lemonade Shop.'" So, here we are!”

Grace is a single mother of three. She lost their father to a deadly accident.

"Not only am I playing both roles in parenting, but helping with the G’s lemonade shop allows me to spend time with them and encourage them to be active pillars in their community, while setting the example for all youth to follow," Grace said.

When life gave Grace lemons, she literally made lemonade!

"My babies already have a soft spot for serving and helping people," Grace said. "My job as their "momager" is to continue to mold and encourage them along the way!"

Her youngest child, Ginger, was born with a rare condition called Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, a disorder where the deletion of the 22nd chromosome causes a rare genetic mutation, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Ginger went from being told she would not walk, to running! She went from being told she would not talk, to now saying and signing nine different words!

In 2020, Grace wrote a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, asking him to recognize Oct. 22, Phelan-Mcdermid Syndrome Awareness Day in North Carolina.

For two years, North Carolina A&T State University has participated in Phelan-McDermid Awareness Day by lighting the clock tower Green on Oct. 22.

Grace strives to keep Ginger and her brothers active throughout the community whether it's through sports, church or donating their time to help someone in need.

She hopes to set an example for all families across the nation who are looking for ways to grow family bonds and remember the reason for the season.