Greensboro Fire Department mourns the loss of a 26-year veteran after his fight with cancer

Engineer Robert S. Swink died Monday after battling cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

26-year veteran Robert S. Swink died Monday after battling cancer.

Swink started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department on September 3, 1996.

Nearly three years later, he was promoted and earned the rank of Engineer. Swink then became an official member of the Greensboro Fire Department in 2001.

He worked as an Engineer for the past 10 years of his career and always had a positive outlook on life. Not to mention, he was well respected by everyone in the department.

Engineer Swink held several special certifications required of being one of only three personnel assigned to the Air Unit.

He was a husband and father of three children ages 34, 31, and 27. Robert’s son followed in his footsteps and is a member of the Greensboro Fire Department working at Station 5.

Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson released the following quote:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a family member today due to a long and courageous battle with cancer. Robert was a great husband to Taylor, awesome father to three amazing children (ages 27, 31 and 34), great firefighter and a dedicated member of our family. We are hurting today as a family.

