Dozens of people weigh in after the city of Greensboro says social media posts cost a firefighter his job

The City of Greensboro upheld the fire department's termination of a former fire captain after a series of social media posts he made.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Posts made on social media cost a Greensboro firefighter his job.

The community came out in droves to take their concerns before city council Tuesday night.

It started with protesters outside supporting the decision to fire Dustin Jones.

He was a Greensboro fire captain until last month.



In the council chambers, it was a standing room only. Dozens signed up to speak, most commending the city for not reinstating Jones for posts he made on social media.

"When lives are in your hands it is reasonable to interpret your speech as a reflection of your ability and willingness to protect those people,” one speaker said. “I don’t want to worry if the person protecting my transgender friend is going to give them the same care they would give me in the same situation.”

The city said the fire department fired Jones in May over numerous inappropriate posts on social media.

Jones appealed his firing to the city manager that same month but it was denied.

In response, the city manager outlined in a letter that Jones made racist and anti-LGBTQ posts over a year's time.

Dustin Rachel Jones a 16 year Greensboro Firefighter who believes in Christian values was fired immediately because he... Posted by Fredrick Macaulay on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Per Taiwo Jaiyeoba’s letter: These posts contain the language as outlined: 'straight pride, it's natural, it worked for thousands of years.' and ' I identify as invisible. I'm transparent. My pronouns are who/where?'

The city said the fire department spoke with and coached Jones repeatedly to get him to follow the fire department's social media policy but the posts continued.

Per Taiwo Jaiyeoba’s letter: You signed the coaching document acknowledging that if you engage in any misconduct or your duty performance became unsatisfactory you may be subject to further corrective action.

Supporters of Jones who spoke at Monday’s city council meeting said it was his first amendment right to make the posts.

“Words that are the first amendment that someone posts on their private personal Facebook page shouldn't stop them from serving,” one speaker said.

Another speaker said Dustin Jones wouldn’t hesitate to rush into a burning house to save anyone no matter what they identify as.

Major Nancy Vaughan said the fire department's directives make it clear that misuse of social media could result in consequences.

“Their speech either on or off duty may not necessarily be protected speech under the first amendment the city council and city of Greensboro is dedicated to promoting an environment that is free of discrimination, bias and bullying,” Vaughan said.

Jones and his family were at the meeting but did not speak during public comment.