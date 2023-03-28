'Sleeping on pallets of towels' | Greensboro firefighter donates 20 beds to kids in Guilford County

Reports show roughly 2-3% of American children don't have a bed to sleep in. Greensboro fire crews work to get beds assembled for children in need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a long day, it's nice to unwind with a good night's sleep in a comfy bed. Unfortunately, everyone doesn't have that luxury. Reports show roughly 2-3% of American children don't have a bed to sleep in. A Greensboro firefighter is parting with a local nonprofit to meet the need in Guilford County.



Greensboro firefighter Phil Rash has a passion for serving his community. As a first responder, he witnesses a lot of disturbing events. This includes a lack of basic needs in many households.



“When we go out on calls, we're at people’s houses and we see that there are kids who don't have beds and they're living conditions,” Rash said.

Rash helps ensure every child in Greensboro has a bed to sleep in at night. He partners with A Bed and a Book. A Bed and a Book is a non-profit that provides clean, comfortable, and age-appropriate beds and books to children ages 0 to 18. President and Founder Anneliese Wall said she started the organization three years ago.

“We started in Forsyth County in the Winston-Salem area,” Wall said. “Since then, we have moved into Greensboro and now High Point. In the last two and a half years we've provided just over 400 beds to children who were sleeping on the floor."

Rash, who also co-owns Triple A Heating & Cooling in Greensboro, agreed to sponsor 20 beds for 20 children in the Greensboro area. He and his fire crew plan to assemble the beds on March 31 and deliver them shortly after.

“Some children sleep on their own clothes at night to have something soft to lay on,” Wall said. “Children who are sleeping on pallets of towels. Some children are sleeping on an air mattress that would have a hole in it. When they wake up in the morning, it would be deflated, and they would be sleeping on the floor."

Wall said this donation will help to tackle a long list of families waiting for a bed.

“Just to see those happy faces and to hear the stories from parents saying how grades have improved, how the children are no longer lethargic in the morning, and they feel happy to go to school,” Wall said. “Just knowing all that, gives me the passion to continue to make sure every child has a bed of their own."

Rash agrees.

“I hope my donation sparks others that there is a need for this,” Rash said. “They definitely need donations and volunteers.”