GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro firefighter is taking strides to leave a message of hope for the community.

Ian Trent celebrated his 14- year anniversary with the Greensboro Fire Department Wednesday, but right now he’s being recognized for the message he’s trying to spread.

He’s running through neighborhoods spelling out words.

Before each run, he maps out the word he wants to spell.

With each step he leaves messages of faith, hope and love sprayed throughout the community.

“Some scripture came to my head about faith, hope and love so I figured the next runs should be faith and hope.”

Trent said God put the idea on his heart.

“Now is the time to do it. Now is the time we need it,” Trent said. “We need to keep the faith with all the uncertainty and unknown of what’s going to happen and how long is this going to last? I felt like he just threw it on me.”

Trent said he’s getting request for words to run and is planning those routes out now.

“I’ve gotten great encouragement to keep doing what I’m doing,” Trent said.

He’s also selling ‘COVID-19 Rouge Race’ T-shirts until Friday. All proceeds will go to Out of the Garden who provides meals for children..

