Greensboro Grasshoppers President and GM awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Donald Moore was presented with the honor Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Donald Moore, Greensboro Grasshoppers President and General Manager, was awarded one of the state's top honors this week.

Moore was presented with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest award granted by the governor to a person in North Carolina for service.

Moore's transformative work helping to save the Gate City’s professional baseball team after the aging War Memorial Stadium became obsolete for modern-day, Minor League Baseball led to him setting a new standard of excellence.

Ultimately leading to Baseball America granting its Bob Freitas Award, which honors the top performing team at each classification of affiliated baseball, to Greensboro twice in 2008 and 2021.

Others who have been awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine include Andy Griffith, Michael Jordan, and Dale Earnhardt.

“It is an incredible honor to receive this award,” Moore said.

“It remains one of the greatest privileges of my life to grow up in this community and ultimately be a part of its growth and success.”

