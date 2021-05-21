Greensboro Greek drive-thru food festival and pastry sale this Saturday

Saturday, May 22 festival-goers can pick up meals in the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church parking lot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Annual Greensboro Greek Festival traditionally happens in the fall, but last year organizers cancelled due to COVID-19.

This weekend it’s happening as a drive-thru festival instead.

Gyros, Greek Salad, and pastries are just some of the Greek delicacies to tickle taste buds at the Greek Food Fest Drive-Thru in Greensboro this weekend.

“Typically, we do a fall festival in September, but due to COVID we weren’t’ able to hold the fall festival and so instead we’re having the drive-thru,” Organizer Mary Ann Contogiannis said.

Saturday, May 22 festival-goers can pick up meals in the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church parking lot.

Contogiannis said the process is simple.

“So, you’ll order and pay for it in one location and then pick up the food in another location,” Contogiannis explained.

“It’s a circular path around our church parking lot.”

She said a portion of the festival proceeds will go back into the church and various Triad charity organizations.

“During the year, there are times when people come to us and we want to have a fund available to be able to help people and with COVID it’s been kind of busy and so we reach out to communities,” Contogiannis said.

Though there won’t be the typical performances and activities from years past, organizers said they’re glad the community will still be able to get a taste of Greek culture.

“Seeing people coming and enjoying something that I have known since I was a child right,” Contogiannis said.

“Both my parents are Greek and it’s so nice to be able to share that with people and see them enjoying it.”