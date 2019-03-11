GREENSBORO, N.C. — A health fair and firehouse chili cook-off took place in Greensboro Saturday.

The event was held on Rehobeth Church Road and featured free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, flu shots, health assessments and more!

But that's not all, it also featured a chili cook-off with multiple fire stations serving up their best batches of chili for the community to sample and enjoy.

Samplers of the chili were also allowed to vote on which batch of chilli should reign supreme. One of those judges just so happened to be our very own Taheshah Moise!

The community event also featured bounce houses, pumpkin painting, and games for children to enjoy as well.

PHOTOS | Health Fair, Firehouse Chili Cook-Off
Mcleansville won the judge's choice and best set up!
Detective Christopher Thomas from the Guilford Count Sheriffs'Office won the hero versus hero award.

Results:

Mcleansville won judge’s choice and best set up

Pinecroft-Sedgefield won people’s choice!

(Each department was awarded $1,000 from Servpro of Greensboro North)

Detective Christopher Thomas from the Guilford County Sheriffs’Office won the hero versus hero award.

