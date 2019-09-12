GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since 2012, 16 Cents Ministry is the host of the Church Under the Bridge in Downtown Greensboro.

Besides the worship sessions under the Eugene Street bridge, the ministry is also the host of 'Project Warmth,' an effort to help clothe those in need during the cold winter season.

On Friday, the ministry shared on Facebook it had been approved to set up their outerwear drive under the bridge at 300 Spring Garden St.

"If you would like to donate coats, gloves, caps and scarfs you can stop and hang them neatly on the fence," the ministry's Facebook post reads.

In past years, the ministry had struggled to find a location for Project Warmth, especially after the fence they were using on Spring Garden Street was torn down.

This year, the fence was donated by Associated Scaffolding in Greensboro. From it, people can either leave or take coats and other winter apparel.

Every Saturday, 16 Cents Ministry invites anyone, especially those less fortunate and homeless, to a worship service under the bridge on Spring Garden. Over the last seven and a half years, attendance has grown, and so has support. Partnering with dozens of organizations, they worship then feed 250 meals.

If you'd like to volunteer, contact the ministry director, Mike Murray at (336) 871-6500 or by email at info@16centsministry.org.

