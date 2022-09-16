Rep. Jon Hardister presents grant to Greensboro non-profit for student athletes

Rep. Hardister heard Coach Cousar's goals for his athletes and wanted to assist students with money to help with college recruitment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representative Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) presented a $25,000 check to HBCU Bound Athletics during a ceremony at Eastern Guilford High School Saturday. Parents and student athletes who are currently involved in the program were all in attendance.

HBCU Bound Athletics, founded by Coach Germaine Cousar, is a non-profit organization that places emphasis on assisting student athletes with the college recruitment process at HBCUs.

Rep. Hardister met Coach Cousar while working out at a local YMCA. After learning more about Cousar's vision for the program, Hardister was able to secure a grant in the state budget to support the cause.

"I am very impressed with Coach Cousar and his passion to help student athletes achieve success on and off the field," Hardister said. "These scholarships will expand opportunities for students while also supporting the athletic department at our HBCUs."

Coach Cousar expressed his gratitude towards Hardister and said the monetary reward would be used to assist high school student athletes who are at a financial disadvantage with the college recruitment process.

"HBCU Bound Athletics will also be able to travel to major high school sporting events across the state to increase awareness about our non-profit program, recruit more athletes, and encourage higher education attainment at preferably a historically black college or university," Cousar said.