Greensboro nonprofit blesses single mother with car to get around town

Wheels4Hope is a faith-based nonprofit that helps to provide affordable, reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For some people owning a vehicle is considered a luxury, but for 26-year-old Quashira Black, owning a car is an opportunity for a fresh start. The single mother of two was recently a resident at the Room At The Inn. Room At The Inn is a licensed shelter for homeless pregnant women in Greensboro. Black said getting around town without a car with her two kids has been a challenge.

“For me having a car is everything,” Black said. “Being able to take my children, take my children to their doctor’s appointments. You know being able to do simple things like go to the grocery store. Things like that. It’s really a time saver and a lifesaver in being able to commute back and forth to work without worrying or being late.”

Wednesday afternoon Black was blessed with a car from Wheels4Hope. The faith-based nonprofit turns donated cars into local blessings, by providing affordable, reliable transportation to economically vulnerable families and individuals who are referred by partner agencies like Room at The Inn. Greensboro Hub Manager Adriane Singleton said transportation is key to economic stability.

“Everyone doesn’t live on a bus line,” Singleton said. “Some people who are out in the rural communities really need their own transportation. It gets tiresome and bothersome when you have to ask someone all the time ‘Hey can I get a ride to work?’ Uber is very expensive. Those ridesharing companies out there are expensive.”

The organization has provided 400 car blessings in the Triad since the founding of its Greensboro location and has changed over 3,000 lives throughout the state. Singleton said the group is collecting used cars throughout December for the upcoming new year with its Holiday Car Drive.

“Right now, we’re in competition with used car dealers, because used car dealers are offering something that Wheels4Hope doesn’t,” Singleton said. “We do give a tax deduction to folks who donate their vehicles, but with dealerships, they're actually offering cash, they’re offering higher trade value."