Peak Adventure Ministries sets at risk youth on a new path

Peak Adventure's summer project allows teens to become leaders and break cycles of poverty and violence.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The goal behind Peak Adventure Ministers is to reach youth at an age where they’re impressionable.

So, they run their program in partnership with Guilford County Schools at middle schools in underserved communities where crime is prevalent.

Students who stick with the program are invited to get paid to take part in a summer project as high schoolers.

This year teens are spending their summer at the Tiny House Community Development warehouse.

As part of peak adventure’s summer work project, they’re getting paid to build a tiny home. It’ll go in a tiny house community in High Point once complete.

Jovon Boyd said it’s his first time building a home.

“It’s a new learning experience," Boyd said. "We’re actually building it for a veteran, so that’s the number one thing get the house built for the veteran so he can have a place to stay."

Teens between the ages of 14 and 18 can take part in the projects.

Chasmine Huntley said the culture at Peak has drawn her back 6 years in a row, but this is her favorite project yet.

“Even though it's small and for one person it’s a big thing you’re getting someone off the streets and into a home," Huntley said.

Britt Lassiter is the founder of the peak. He said the program has grown from three students to more than 30 teens.

“We go deep and we have long relationships we have students who have stayed 5-7 years in our program," Lassiter said. "With the relationships, we begin to talk about things like how to walk away, how to be smart how to make the good choice."

The goal behind the summer projects is to help youth see their untapped potential and use it.

“Our theme is ‘I’m part of the solution’. A lot of folks look at the students we serve as a problem," Lassiter said. "We emphasize that they are part of the solution and we let them decide what they’ll solve."

Boyd has returned three summers in a row. He’s now 17 years old.

“They’re like my second family, Boyd said. "It’s a good thing to keep me out of trouble."

Lassiter said college isn't always on the table for the students they work with, but he said those who go through the program leave with a plan after high school.



“We need more. We run about 30 students but there’s about 3,000 who need this right here in Guilford County," Lassiter said. "I encourage more programs to start that help students on a practical level.

Peak will welcome Welborn Middle Schoolers to their program when school begins in the fall of 2022.

They'll add a new middle school each semester.