Greensboro Parks and Recreation unveils draft aquatic facilities master plan to public

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has released a draft Greensboro Aquatics Facilities Master Plan also called "Plan2Splash."

This plan outlines the current state and future of its aquatics facilities.

Residents are invited to review the plan and comment on it between now and May 3 by taking this brief survey.

The Parks and Recreation Commission will receive further public comments and consider a recommendation to support the plan at its June 14 meeting at the Greensboro Science Center.

Pending the commission's endorsement, the City Council will consider adopting the plan in the summer 2023.

Parks and Recreation planner and firm CPL have analyzed:

the department's existing facility conditions

engaged residents for input into the future of aquatics in Greensboro

completed an equity and inclusion analysis and developed recommendations

cost estimates for improvements and expansion for the last year.

"The community input that we received in developing this plan has been crucially important in shaping recommendations for the future of our aquatic facilities," Parks and Recreation Director Phil Fleischmann said. "More than 1,800 individuals offered feedback through engagement process. We encourage you to share your comments regarding the draft plan with us."

A preliminary summer of select highlights and recommendations from the plan are listed below:

Greensboro provides more public aquatics facilities than most agencies of its size, according to the National Recreation and Park Association's annual Park Metrics report.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation provides aquatic facility access in areas with varying levels of social vulnerability, and facilities are located primarily in the southeast, northeast, and central areas of the city.

Greensboro's public pools are outdated and in need of significant renovation. Funding strategies should be reviewed to determine future status of aquatic facilities needing repair or replacement.

If new aquatics facilities are added to the parks and recreation system, locating those facilities in areas where they serve larger populations of people is an important consideration.

Facility recommendations include:

· Peeler Community Park

o New three-lane lap pool; beach entry; interactive aquatics play; water basketball

o Interactive water plaza

o Renovate existing locker rooms and restrooms and expand pump room

· Warnersville Community Park

o New six-lane pool; beach entry; zones for smaller and older children; interactive aquatics play

o Renovate existing locker rooms and restrooms

o Additional park renovations including improved landscaped lawn and walking area; outdoor basketball; food truck space; playground and play lawn area

· Lindley Community Park

o New six-lane pool; water basketball; Ninja Cross obstacle course; water slide

o New mechanical room and renovated locker rooms and restrooms

o Additional park improvements including play pavilion; open lawn with seating; food truck; support facility

· Smith Active Adult Center

o No pool renovations; overall site improvements for walking and outdoor recreation

· Barber Park and Keeley Park

o Add additional misters to the spraygrounds

· Future Sites

o Brown Community Park has been recommended for the addition of a sprayground.

o Hester Park has been recommended for the addition of a sprayground.

o Griffin Community Park has been recommended for the addition of full-service aquatics facility.

o Site of future park on Short Farm Road is recommended for the addition of full-service aquatics facility.

