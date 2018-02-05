GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro pastor needs your help finding the owner of a white dress, believed to be a wedding dress, he found behind his church after the tornado hit a few weeks ago.

Pastor Lester Woodard of Living Hope Missionary Baptist Church found the dress in the woods, wrapped around a tree.

"I took it down and I looked at it and it was not torn, it was just like it came out of the store," Pastor Woodard explains.

Although it wasn't torn, Woodard went to get it dry-cleaned. He's been trying to figure out how to get in touch with the owner and has no idea where to start searching.

"I'm surprised and I want whoever owns it, I want them to have it," he says.

Pastor Woodard wants to make the most of what he found after the tornado, despite all he lost. His church, which he founded 18 years ago, had part of its roof ripped off in the tornado. They can no longer meet there for services and he's not sure how much repairs will cost or when they'll get done.

"If God brings you to something, he’ll bring you out of something," Pastor Woodard says. "So why would we worry?"

And he thinks he found the dress for a reason.

"I give out before I give up. It’s not a time to give up."

If you know anything about the dress owner, you can reach the pastor at (336) 601-8056 or you can leave a note in the church's mailbox. The dress is white with some beading and a rose in the top center. The tag says the brand is MUNECA and it's a size 16.

