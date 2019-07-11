GREENSBORO, N.C. — The search for a new police chief is well underway.

The application process closed Monday and 39 candidates are now in the running to fill Chief Wayne Scott's position once he retires.

Assistant City Manager Nathaniel Davis says 26 of those applicants currently hold a position of deputy chief or higher.

"We're very excited about that," said Davis, "We’ve been able to attract people at that level across the country as far as California and New Mexico."

Davis says by Dec. 1, they're looking to narrow the pool down to about 6 candidates, invite them to Greensboro and see how they fit in to this city.

"We want to see innovation, we want to see someone who’s willing to address issues, and want to see someone who will have accountability and transparency," said Davis.

Davis says a few employees with the Greensboro Police Department applied for the position.

"At this stage in the process, when we move forward we'll talk more about the number. Right now, we want to make sure we hold the integrity of the process so we can make the right decision," said Davis.

Developmental Associates is the consulting firm assisting in the search. Davis says the firm has several years of experience in recruiting hires for police chief positions.

"I’ve been very encouraged by the way the process is going. It's not an easy process, but I will tell you the way we’ve done it, we’ve been able to get community input, engage our community, and really listen," said Davis.

The community will get the chance to have some sort of discussion with the final candidates before one is chosen, according to Davis.

The city is hoping to have someone in place when Chief Scott officially retires to make the transition as smooth as possible.

