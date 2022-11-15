Greensboro police and community partners provide holiday gifts to families

The effort is through a holiday program called Operation Yuletide. Officers nominate families who have been a victim of events such as a crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) is bringing some extra holiday cheer to families that have been a victim of an unfortunate event.

It's through a holiday program called Operation Yuletide where they partner with community groups to make it happen.

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department nominated 50 families that have been a victim of a crime, house fire, or other tragedies. Community partners then adopt these families and purchase gifts off a wishlist.

Assistant director of community engagement, Kate Sigmon says GPD has been doing this program for over a decade.

It's a chance to continue to grow the relationship between the community and officers. The holiday wish list consists of household items, toys for kids, and hygiene items.

"Officers are really hands on, involved and really get to know these families, their specific needs, where they need resources, and it gives officers a chance to really step up and be a part of that process to help them wherever they need it," Sigmon said.

Once the community partners receive the wishlist from officers, they're able to get creative for their adopted family.

"We all know somebody who's gone through hard times whether that's ourselves personally or a neighbor or family member," Greensboro field operations financial analyst, Karen Kixmiller said. "We want especially the young children to have a special bright day to look forward to and for families that are struggling with the basics we are also going to provide things like paper towels."