GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department along with Say Yes Guilford, Guilford County Schools, Guilford Parent Academy, and Equation Church provided school supplies for youth in need Saturday.

The supply giveaway took place at the Greensboro Coliseum Field House on W. Gate City Blvd. from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Operation PASS (Partners Advocating Student Success) began in 2012 as an annual event to provide back-to-school supplies for students and has grown each year since its inception.

Each student at Saturday's event was given a backpack full of school supplies donated by generous community members and sponsors!

