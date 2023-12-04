Greensboro police help salvage holiday

Four officers helped a woman get food to a mosque full of people ready to break their fast.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A police escort proved crucial for a group in Greensboro.

A woman's car broke down Saturday night as she was on her way to deliver food to her mosque, celebrating Ramadan.

The holiday calls on Muslims to fast from sunrise to sunset.

Hundreds were waiting for her so they could eat for the first time in 14 hours.

That's when four Greensboro police officers gave the woman a police escort to her mosque, so she'd arrived on time.

Many hungry people greeted them with lots of gratitude.

