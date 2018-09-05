GREENSBORO, NC -- As a part of ‘Nation Peace Officers Week,’ law enforcement will gather to remember fallen officers who died protecting residents in Guilford County with a special memorial service.

The ceremony will be held at Governmental Plaza in Greensboro Tuesday, May 15, at 10:00 a.m.

The ceremony will include a multi-agency honor guard, wreath-laying ceremony, and a 21-gun salute.

Family members of slain offers will also be able to pay their respects at the ceremony.

The memorial service is free and open to the public.

