Greensboro police conclude Operation School Watch: End of initiative report

The Greensboro Police Traffic Safety Unit implemented Operation School Watch from Monday, August 29 through Friday, September 9.

Traffic violations involving speeding in school zones, seatbelt usage, pedestrian school crosswalk violations, graduated driving violations, and school bus stop arm violations were primary concerns during this initiative.

Officers conducted operations to detect violations by utilizing marked and unmarked police vehicles, motorcycles and spotter strategies.

They followed school bus routes while watching for drivers who failed to stop for stopped school buses displaying their red lights and stop arms. They also focused on crash causing violations which place students at risk.

Electronic portable message boards were deployed by the Traffic Unit, beginning August 16, warning drivers of the school zones and the fines involved for speeding in these zones.

Here are results from Operation School Watch:

Hours of Dedicated Staff - 103.25

Warnings - 27

Speeding in School Zone Violations -76

Child Restraint Violations - 15

Stop Arm Violations - 14

Driver’s License Violations -29

Seatbelt Violations -19

Criminal Arrests -14

Traffic Control Device -14

Safe Movement Violations -14

Other Violations -22

This is the eighth implementation of Operation School Watch.