Machete lands at number 18 on Yelp's top 100 places to eat for 2022 list amongst some of the most popular restaurants in the country

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Out of all your favorite restaurants in Greensboro, which one do you think is the best? Well, a restaurant downtown is now considered one of the best in the nation.

Number 18 out of 100 to be exact according to Yelp, and it's one of only two North Carolina restaurants that made the list.

Today we spoke with the owner of this restaurant, Talmadge Blevins, about this prestigious recognition.

"They say there is never a perfect time to open a restaurant, and I think we picked the absolute worst time. Literally three weeks before COVID hit, that first year was a struggle."

For Tal Blevins and the team at Machete, the last two years have been a wild ride.

"It's obviously been a rough couple of years for restaurants everywhere, we were totally surprised, we didn't know we were part of this list until people started reaching out to us yesterday. I owe all this success to my team."

For the 9th year in a row, yelp released a list of the top 100 U.S. restaurants to try. Coming in at number 18 for 2022, Greensboro's own, Machete Kitchen and Cocktails.

"We're fine dining, but very laid back and casual, it's really just a testament to the entire team here. After struggling for 2 years and now getting this award, and hopefully, it'll give us some more recognition for the future."

Tal and his team know they wouldn't be getting this high praise if it wasn't for the love and support from the people of the Triad.

"so we just really thank the community of Greensboro for supporting us and please keep coming back, you guys are doing great."