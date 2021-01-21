GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Covid-19 restrictions making it tough for families to get out of the house. The Greensboro Science Center is doing its part to provide a safe and fun experience for the whole family.
Even though you have to now make an appointment to visit, the Greensboro Science Center is still offering a great time for your family.
However there may be a lot less people, a couple fewer exhibits, and way more hand sanitizer on grounds.
There is still the same amount of fun to be had.
"We are following all safety precautions, all city and state guidelines, and our staff has been trained to enforce those guidelines just to make sure everyone has a safe visit."