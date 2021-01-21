Even during the pandemic, there's plenty of activities to do at the science center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Covid-19 restrictions making it tough for families to get out of the house. The Greensboro Science Center is doing its part to provide a safe and fun experience for the whole family.

Even though you have to now make an appointment to visit, the Greensboro Science Center is still offering a great time for your family.

However there may be a lot less people, a couple fewer exhibits, and way more hand sanitizer on grounds.

There is still the same amount of fun to be had.