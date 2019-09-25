GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center says they're partnering with Nat Greene Kiwanis and the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro to build a "science exploration playground in the trees."

The tree-houses will feature interactive bridges, tree-themed play elements that will feature dinosaurs, and other science topics.



The Kiwanisaurus Tree House Adventure will be open to kids and guests of all ages. The center says a significant amount of it will be accessible to disabled guests.

They say they'll be working on the park over the winter aiming for a Spring 2020 grand opening.

