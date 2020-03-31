GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local restaurant is showing its appreciation for those on the frontlines working to keep us safe during this pandemic.



Seafood Destiny in Greensboro is providing free meals for first responders, law enforcement and nurses.



The seafood restaurant has only been open about eight months, but the owner Anthony Knotts said he wanted to give back.

“What they’re doing is important. They’re important,” Knotts said. “I’m hoping they’ll understand that there are people like myself in the community who thank them for what they’re doing and they’re appreciated.”

Folks who stopped for a meal at their food truck left with baked fish plates and seafood gumbo.

Officer Blount with the Greensboro Police Department and other's like him said they're grateful because these are tough times.

“You have everybody that's panicked, everybody's worried," said Blount. "Everyone has short tempers and people don't really know what to do and that leads to bad situations, so it definitely has increased our calls for service."

Seafood Destiny will provide free food for postal workers, teachers and daycare workers April 7 beginning at noon.

