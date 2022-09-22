'It's past due'| A couple in their 70s receives free home improvements thanks to 2 Greensboro organizations

The Greensboro Realtors Association and Community Housing Solutions have for 14 years helped rebuild homes and restore hope for families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aging gracefully can be difficult when your home is a safety hazard.



This week realtors with the Greensboro Realtor Association are volunteering to help a couple in their 70s make needed safety improvements to their home.

76-year-old Lorenza Wilson and his wife have lived in their home on Atlanta Street since the 1960’s so it's not equipped with the space or improvements needed for them to move throughout their home safely at their age.

Their daughter was able to make contact with Community Housing Solutions to get the Wilson's a home makeover that'll allow them to stay in their home longer.

The non-profit said its mission is to rebuild homes and restore hope. The Wilson’s submitted their application through the aging gracefully program. After about a month the family heard back and shortly after crews showed up at their home to get to work.

Wilson said the repairs are past due because his wife has mobility issues.

“She has a bad right leg and she can't get around too good sometimes," Wilson said. "It'll help a lot, you're in the situation we're in it's past due and it needs to be done."

That's why community housing solutions and the Greensboro realtors association chose them for their 14th annual realtors re-building project.

Volunteers with both organizations will upgrade the Wilson’s bathroom, kitchen, and porch and add handrails to make accessibility easier for the couple.

"We want them to be safe in their home and live there for as long as they can," said Nicole Raffety with the realtors association. "Make sure they're warm and can move around without getting hurt. It's something we take pride in and love to volunteer for every year."

Community Housing Solutions will help anyone in need as long as they meet its qualifications.

