Changes on the way for Airbnb and vacation rentals in Greensboro

The city's planning and zoning department approved a recommendation to allow property owners to rent full homes out without having to live there.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nearly 100 people chimed in on a debate over the future of short-term rentals in Greensboro. People packed into the city's planning and zoning commission meeting Wednesday.

There are currently about 700 bed and breakfast or tourist home rentals throughout the city.

The city's planning and zoning commission said Airbnb's are not going anywhere and currently they have no real way of regulating them.

Short-term stays are currently considered tourists or 'bed and breakfast' and require a special use permit.

The current land development ordinance allows a portion of bedrooms in a home to be rented out and the homeowner must be on-site during the rental.

The city adding short-term rentals to the ordinance would allow property owners to rent an entire home out for no more than 30 days.

The owners would not have to live in the home as long as they live in Guilford or an adjacent county.

The host would need to present a contract that identifies a local operator to the planning department when applying for the zoning permit.

Dozens of people voiced their opinions to the commission at Wednesday's meeting.

Many homeowners were concerned about full-house rentals negatively impacting their neighborhoods.

"We should focus on preserving Greensboro for its local residents and expanding affordable housing instead of encouraging existing housing to be gobbled up by commercial tourists or commercial interest. In my neighborhood we have children running up and down the sidewalk from yard to year it's great but all this will change when the revolving door of strangers comes to short-term rentals up and down the block."

People that rent their properties out said they're bringing new life to blighted homes.

"Now all of a sudden we have a lot of regulations coming in trying to regulate what we're doing while we have been working to bring these homes to a livable condition and remove blight from our neighborhood," Airbnb renter Jpy Watson said. "I don't think anyone in my neighborhood would complain about that when they think about the value of their house that just increased."

The commission did approve the proposed change as a recommendation.