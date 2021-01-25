A Greensboro skate shop is the first business to win a downtown Greensboro contest. The contest is a creative way to get residents to shop local.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro Inc. has completed the first drawing of winning names for its #DGSOtogo contest.

DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro to eat or shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards, or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500.

Week one's grand prize winner was Kaiden Manning, and Stolen Skate Shop won the $500 business grand prize.