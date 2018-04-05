GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You've probably seen a lot of these shirts around town!

The 'Greensboro Strong' tees were created to help with tornado relief in east Greensboro. And so far, the shirts have helped raise $38,000!

Christina Singleton, IRC Director of Community Engagement, says 100 percent of the money will help with rehousing the victims.

Singleton says they have a goal to reach $50,000.

Click here if you'd like to order a shirt.

