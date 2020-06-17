Take center stage virtually for summer theater camps

Greensboro Creative is getting creative, holding summer theater camps via Zoom.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As with most things in life, summer camp may look different this year for kids across the triad.

Creative Greensboro still wanted to welcome kids to center stage for drama camp, so they are doing so virtually via Zoom.

There will be 3 themed weeks, where each group of campers will learn character development, acting and vocal techniques, ensemble work, script exploration, and produce a short virtual play.

Themes include Fairy Tales, Monsters and Witches, and Pirates. Bonus sessions are workshops on specialty stage make-up, and crafts related to the shows.

Space is limited in each camp you'll want to get kids signed up soon.

Here is the schedule for each week.

Fairy Tales – July 13-17

Rockin’ Rapunzel , 10 am -11 am, Ages 7-10. This is an updated version of the classic fairytale about a tower-bound kid with dramatically long tresses.

Cinderella Bridezilla , 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Ages 11-15. Rapunzel is helping Cinderella with her upcoming wedding to Prince Charming. Cinderella is being bratty and demanding, in other words a "bridezilla," with unexpected consequences.

Bonus session: One-hour stage make-up lesson with Ella King 1 pm, Wednesday, July 15.

Monsters and Witches – July 20-24

The Witch’s Brew , 10 am -11 am, Ages 7-10. Evil witches and warlocks meet their match in good witch Clarice, who grows flowers and smiles. Can she be accepted in the Witches and Warlocks Council?

Dracula Returns , 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Ages 11-15. An energetic publicity man sticks his neck out to boost the tourist trade in Transylvania. Dracula is long gone and tourism has suffered. The town is looking for a Dracula impersonator.

Bonus session: One-hour monster and horror make-up session with Linda Veneris 1 pm, Wednesday, July 22.

Pirates – July 27-31

Ship of Fools , 10 am -11 am, Ages 7-10. Pirate Darren wants to be the scourge of the Seven Seas but everyone knows he’s really a nice guy.

Beauty and the Pirate Beast , 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Ages 11-15. A fun send-up of the classic story. There's buried treasure, a terrible curse, and references to other fairy tales as a kind daughter sets out to join a pirate crew.

Bonus session: One-hour workshop to make an eye patch and pirate hat from everyday materials with Ella King, 1 pm, Wednesday, July 29.