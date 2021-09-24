Greensboro Urban Ministry holds Annual CROP Hunger Walk

The event has raised more than $6 million to fight hunger and is the fifth-largest walk in the United States.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In North Carolina, more than 15-percent of the population don't know where their next meal is coming from.

For decades, Greensboro Urban Ministry has been working to help feed families.

The 41st Annual Greater Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk returns October 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Urban Ministry is partnering with Church World Services to help families globally and at home.

"Greensboro is a community coming together saying yes, we understand, and we want to fight hunger in our own community, be we understand that we're citizens of a global community and we also want to raise awareness of hunger worldwide," Executive Director Myron Wilkins said.

Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will stay in Greensboro and support Potter's House Community Kitchen.

The kitchen serves more than 400 men, women, and families daily, no questions asked.

Wilkins says their services are needed now more than ever.

"Greensboro is a very generous community, and we are thankful for their generosity, but there are still far too many folks in our community that don't have enough to eat and don't have a place to call home."

Last year the walk was virtual due to covid-19.

This year organizers say the walk will be in person with social distancing.