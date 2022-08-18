Greensboro wants your input on the future of its pools and splashpads

The city wants to hear from you about two of its spraygrounds and four pools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we get closer to wrapping up summer, the city of Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department wants your input on the future of nearly 10 aquatic facilities.

The facilities include four pools and two spraygrounds.

Lindley Pool

Peeler Pool

Warnersville Pool

Smith Community Pool

Keeley Park

Barber Park

The department laid out two ways for you to share your thoughts.

The first is through an online survey.

The second is in-person. There are three in-person meetings you can go to.

August 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Renaissance Shops Back to School Event, 2521 Phillips Ave.

August 27 from noon to 5 p.m. - Warnersville Back to School Event, 6701 Doak St.

September 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.