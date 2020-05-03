GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of Wednesday, at least 24 people are confirmed dead after tornadoes touched down near Nashville, Tennessee. Help is pouring in from all across the nation, including Greensboro.

The Greensboro Red Cross is dedicating three of their volunteers to help the victims in Tennessee. Two will work remotely from Greensboro, and a third will take the long trip to Nashville, ready to do some hands-on work.

Susan Smith is that volunteer. She's the Red Cross Senior Disaster Program Manager for the Greater Carolinas Region. She'll spend two to three weeks in Nashville, doing what she can to help the storm victims.

"I choose to go because that's our mission," Smith says, "We help them with all types of things, but it's not really the things. It's really that compassion, that care, that shoulder to cry on or have a conversation with."

She says the best way for folks at home to help out is financial donations or sending items. Samaritan's Purse sent over a whole truck load on Tuesday.

"I know we make a difference," Smith says, "I know from what the clients and the families tell us, if it wasn't for us on the ground immediately, most of them say they don't know what they would've done."

Smith knows her efforts help the victims, but she says making the connections with the families and seeing their strength helps her in return.

"I take much more than I give I can tell you that," Smith says, "All our volunteers and paid staff say that. What we get in return, you just can't describe it."

