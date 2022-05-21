Greensboro's Fun Fourth Festival needs you!

The annual Fourth of July event is soliciting for volunteers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro's Fun Fourth Festival is back in 2022!

All the fun takes place on Monday, July 4, 2022. Events will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with a Freedom Run and the Freedom Fest will run from Noon to 6:00 p.m.

There will be food, music, vendors, games, activities, and more! The only thing that could make it better is you! Organizers are seeking volunteers to help make the fun happen! Shifts include helping with set-up, working the festival, or breaking things down. Times vary and people must apply to be included.

To apply to be a Fun Fourth volunteer, click here.

The Fun Fourth Freedom Run includes a 10k, a 5k, and a one-mile fun run. The race starts and finishes at Center City Park in the heart of downtown Greensboro. The course continues through Fisher Park along rolling terrain throughout areas of the city.

Freedom Run kicks off Greensboro's annual Freedom Festival block party. There will be lots to do and see! Of course, there will be four music stages and street performers. However, this year, you will also see the Red, White, and Roll! Roller skating Rink, a balloon maze, and interactive games in Funtastic Alley.

Also, the Greensboro Grasshoppers home game in First National Bank Stadium will be the best way to see Fourth of July fireworks downtown!