Greensboro's Kirkwood neighborhood celebrates 73rd July 4th parade

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For 73 years, families in Greensboro's Kirkwood neighborhood have marched down Independence Road, celebrating Independence Day. The first parade was held in 1949 by the Godwins, the Meylands, the Middletons and the Simmons.

The Kirkwood neighborhood, as told by its residents, was established in 1945 after World War II. The homes were built, they say, for veterans returning from the war.

A few years later, the Greensboro neighborhood held its first Fourth of July parade. They celebrated Independence Day and the veterans who settled in Kirkwood ever since.

On Monday, the parade started at Princess Ann Street and Independence Road and continued down to Colonial Avenue.

Neighbors were out celebrating throughout the evening.