GREENSBORO, NC -- As a part of National Peace Officers Week, law enforcement gathered to remember fallen officers who died protecting residents in Guilford County with a special memorial service at Governmental Plaza in Greensboro Tuesday.

The ceremony included a multi-agency honor guard, wreath-laying ceremony, and a 21-gun salute.

