Title IX training includes sexual assault violence training and comes with about a month until school starts, and several new staff members.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer is coming to a close and the countdown to back to school is on, and to prepare for the upcoming school year the Guilford County School District is hosting several Title IX trainings.

This week's sessions are for the new members of the Guilford County Schools' (GCS) staff. This fall GCS is brining in several new employees, so the district wants to make sure these new hires are prepared for anything they may encounter.

These trainings are to make sure all staff are prepared to prevent incidents from happening, as well as how to identify the signs of sexual assault and harassment.

Dr. Denise Patterson is the interim student services officer for Guilford County Schools. According to Dr. Patterson as well as the district want their staff to be as prepared as possible for any Title IX violation.

"We are currently providing Title IX training to our administrators that are new to the district or are new to their levels. We have new principals and assistant principals here to today, and we are trying to make sure that continue to implement that culture of prevention by making sure our principals know the processes for title IX and the reporting processes as well."

Dr. Patterson went on to explain why it is so important for the GCS staff to experience this training first hand.

"Different people have different reactions when they experience sexual assault, abuse, bullying, or harassment. We want to make sure we are clear in those definitions because we want to not only stop it but to adhere to that culture of prevention."