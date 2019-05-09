GREENSBORO, N.C. — Animal lovers will go to great lengths to protect their furry friends. Guilford County Animal Services's director, Jorge Ortega, meets that description.

He drove through the night to rescue pets caught in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Guilford County Animal Services sent several volunteers to the eastern part of our state, in case shelters out there run out of space.

They're staged in Durham right now, waiting to act on anything the state or our eastern neighbors need.

GCAS says Ortega should arrive back in the triad early Thursday morning, just as the storm starts pulling closer to the coast.