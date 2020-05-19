Guilford County delays reopening aquatic centers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County aquatic centers usually open on Memorial Day, but that will not be the case this year due to COVID-19.
Guilford County Parks said its Bur-Mil Park, Hagan-Stone Park, and Northeast Park aquatic centers will remain closed "until further notice" to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“Things continue to change very quickly, we hope to be able to reopen as soon as it is recommended," GCP division director Christopher Horrigan said, "In the meantime, the Parks Department is working on having our operation plans ready to go to open facilities in a manner that is safe for the community and our employees.”
Guilford County parks, trails, and open spaces will remain open to the public with modified hours and amenities. Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines.
RELATED: 'We’ve never seen this much demand' | Pool business booms as pandemic cancels vacations, keeps people home