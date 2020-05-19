Guilford County delays reopening aquatic centers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County aquatic centers usually open on Memorial Day, but that will not be the case this year due to COVID-19.

“Things continue to change very quickly, we hope to be able to reopen as soon as it is recommended," GCP division director Christopher Horrigan said, "In the meantime, the Parks Department is working on having our operation plans ready to go to open facilities in a manner that is safe for the community and our employees.”