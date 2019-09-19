GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County is considering a proposal to keep all tobacco products out of their governmental buildings.

It would mean no e-cigarettes, no Juuls, and no vaping of any kind. Guilford County commissioners still have to vote on the idea.

They already had a rule in place banning cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products. They're simply looking to update the language.

They're also thinking about banning tobacco products on all government property, including public parks. Commissioners won't vote just yet on that proposal, and more discussions are needed.

District 1 commissioner Carlvena Foster says it may be a good idea.

"Those that are smokers have the right to smoke, and those that are non-smokers have the right to enjoy parks and the outdoors without the fear of having to walk through smoke."

The next Guilford County Board meeting is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.