Yes, Guilford County deputies will hand out Advance Auto Parts gift cards instead of traffic tickets for minor infractions

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office hopes a new program will improve safety and help cut down the number of tickets for minor infractions.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Check this out.

Red and blue lights start flashing behind you on your way home from work. Then, law enforcement pulls you over for a minor traffic violation and instead of handing you a ticket, they hand you a gift card that will go toward helping the situation!

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is hoping to do just that with a new program they started to improve safety and help cut down the number of tickets for minor infractions.

Yes, that’s right.

Deputies will give out gift cards to drivers who have broken equipment on their cars, like taillights.

“It's a great thing for us for safety. We’re obviously an automotive part retailer so, we are very big about making sure that vehicles are in great condition on the road. It’s also great for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office because it gives them a way to, instead of penalizing people, help get them safe and keep them protected on the road,” Amanda Drum, District Manager for Advance Auto Parts said.

So, instead of giving a citation, deputies will hand out a gift card worth $25 dollars to Advanced Auto Parts, so the driver can fix their car.

The program will continue while supplies last.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.