Guilford County Parks shuts aquatic centers down for the summer

Guilford County Parks backtracks after initial delayed opening, shuts down aquatic centers for the season due to COVID-19.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Parks has shuttered hopes of opening its aquatic centers for the summer 2020 season due to the coronavirus. After initially aiming for a delayed opening, GCP officials said it will be safer for employees and staff if facilities remain closed.

"After consultation with public health officials, staff and parks professionals across the state, the County decided it could not open aquatic centers while meeting the public health guidance in a public swimming pool environment," officials said in a statement.

This means Bur-Mil Park, Hagan-Stone Park, and Northeast Park will not have visitors until potentially 2021. This includes all meeting and special event centers, officials said.

The decision, Guilford County Parks Director Christopher Horrigan said, came down to a balance of safety and funds.

"We have spent considerable time studying how we could operate our pools safely," Horrigan said, "but we don’t think there is a truly sustainable approach.”

"We’re hopeful we’ll be able to offer more activities at our facilities in the upcoming weeks," Horrigan continued.