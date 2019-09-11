GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — We all know paying for a ticket to the Carolina Panthers game or the Charlotte Hornets game can be expensive. Going to a local high school game is much more affordable, plus you can see folks living in your community take the field.

Guilford County Schools is raising up the price of admission just a bit. Ticket prices across the board will go up $1 starting November 18.

It's a small increase, but it's one the district says they need to keep up with rising athletics costs.

Right now, the district says they spend $609 per student athlete each year. With more than 10,000 students playing at least one sport, that cost gets pretty high.

School leaders hope the small increase offsets some of those costs.

Middle school ticket prices will go up to $3 for students and $5 for adults. High school ticket prices will go up to $5 for students and $7 for adults.