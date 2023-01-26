Guilford County School board to vote Thursday on its vacant District 3 seat again

Pat Tillman held the former District 3 seat. He spoke out saying he's frustrated the board won't appoint Michael Logan, who the GOP recommended.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday a former Guilford County School Board Member criticized his past colleagues for failing to appoint his replacement.



After weeks of voting down the republican party's nominee, Pat Tillman tells WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller, the whole process has been a black eye for our community.

Tillman left the district three seat before his term was over to become a county commissioner.



The Guilford County republican party nominated Michael Logan to replace him but the school board has voted against appointing Logan twice now. Another vote is scheduled for Thursday during their work session



And Tillman is calling on the board to give Logan the seat.

“Decision makers and business makers that are looking at our county to maybe find a home here it doesn't look good for a governing body to have these issues,” Tillman said. “Mr. Logan has been outspoken but he's also a career teacher and veteran. We're talking about a man that's given his life to public education.”



School board members Crissy Pratt and Linda Welborn voted for Logan and believe his 25-year teaching career qualifies him.



Six other board members have voted against him - including Board Chair Deena Hayes.



Over the past 24 hours, we've e-mailed and called each board member to see why they oppose Logan. T. Dianne Bellamy Small e-mailed saying "let's honor the process.” We're waiting to hear back from the others, but after the last board meeting, Hayes explained why she voted not.

“There's been a consistent pattern of misinformation. Most recently at a joint facilities meeting and after that meeting, the info disclosed at the meeting was one of many incidents where information has been misinterpreted or inaccurate,” Hayes said.



Logan said he was not able to do an interview with us, but gave a statement saying "I will be at the board meeting again Thursday. It is my hope that our school board will place its partisanship aside and place me. I am qualified, the rules were followed and there are no conflicts."

The Guilford County Board of Education will meet beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The meeting will... Posted by Guilford County Board of Education on Monday, January 23, 2023