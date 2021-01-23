The Guilford County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of one of its own

Retired Detention Officer Raymond Perry passed away Thursday.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of retired Detention Officer Raymond Perry who died Thursday. Perry joined the sheriff’s office in November 2000 and retired in February 2018 after 18 years of service. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Perry continued to work part-time with the agency after he retired.

Officer Perry always had the biggest smile and lots of jokes to tell, according to Sheriff Rogers.

There are not enough words to express our sadness at Officer Raymond Perry’s passing or our gratitude for the opportunity to know him as a friend, co-worker, father, and for his dedication to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff's Office employees will wear mourning bands to honor Perry's dedication and service.