Guilford Co. Sheriff's Office seeking to hire new detention officers

26 new officers have been hired since May.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking qualified applicants to join their team as detention officers.

Since May, 26 new officers have been hired.

Information sessions on how to become a certified detention officer will be available.

There have already been three information sessions.

A fourth session will be held Wednesday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m. at Guilford County Human Resources on South Greene Street in Greensboro.

If interested in applying for a career as a detention officer, or just gaining additional employment information about the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, please join this information session where pay, incentives, certification, work schedules will be discussed.

Guilford County is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for detention officers.